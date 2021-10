CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 43, LAKE VILLAGE 13

LAKE VILLAGE -- Camden Harmony Grove Hornets (4-3, 3-1 3A-6) used an offensive explosion to down Lake Village (2-5, 2-2).

The Hornets scored 28 points in the first quarter and 15 more in the third.

Daniel Hill's 80-yard third-quarter touchdown run highlighted the Hornets' scoring.

Lake Village could only manage a touchdown in each the second and fourth quarters.