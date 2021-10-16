Camp in Fayetteville serving as pandemic refuge for homeless winds down

FAYETTEVILLE -- A city-sanctioned camp established to protect residents experiencing homelessness from the spread of covid-19 served its purpose, the organization behind it says.

The people who were living at Safe Camp now have housing, said Mike Williams, chief executive officer at 7 Hills Homeless Center.

The center opened the camp in August 2020 to help prevent the spread of covid-19. It sat on about 13 acres of city-owned land west of Curtis Avenue between Huntsville Road and 15th Street. The center started the camp using $85,000 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act money administered through the city's Community Resources Division.

Another $50,000 from the city's Community Development Block Grant program helped to temporarily move people out of the camp and into hotels or shelters during a winter weather event in February.

Resident population at the camp hovered around 30 while it was open. The center has since moved people out of the camp and into some form of housing, Williams said.

Residents at the camp could access basic services without having to travel around the city. The camp had running water, sanitation stations, restrooms, showers and first aid and hygiene kits available. Money from the relief act also provided residents food and supplies such as tents, flashlights and phone chargers.

The center has no long-term plan to reopen it, he said.

"I think it was a stop-gap that helped us out during the covid transition," Williams said. "With our housing-first mentality, we don't want to camp if we don't have to. If we can find true shelter for people, that's what we prefer."

There are more active cases of covid-19 in Washington County now than when the camp first opened. The difference now is the availability of vaccines, and cases are on the decline following a surge because of the delta variant of the disease, said Marti Sharkey, the city's public health officer.

There were 179 active cases in Washington County on Aug. 25, 2020, according to information from Sharkey. The number of cases has fluctuated, but reached a peak on Aug. 21 this year with 2,313 active cases. Active cases were 502 on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

No one has approached the city with ideas on how to use the property, said Yolanda Fields, the city's community resources director. The city heard of no major issues with residents at the site aside from some arguments and a fire at one of the tents with no injuries, she said.

"Once you have people congregated in a space, whether it's the entire city or the county or even the United States, you're going to have some issues," Fields said. "That's just the environment that we have."

Nine residents moved from the camp to the New Beginnings community south of the 7 Hills day center, Williams said. The camp served as a sort of pilot program for New Beginnings, said Solomon Burchfield, who helped manage the camp before becoming program director for New Beginnings.

New Beginnings has 20 prefabricated homes about 140 square feet in size and is intended to serve people experiencing chronic homelessness. Tenants began moving in last month and live rent-free on a temporary basis as New Beginnings staff help them find permanent housing. There is no set limit on how long a resident can stay.

The New Beginnings model follows many of the same practices as the camp, Burchfield said. Residents come up with their own code of conduct, determine what kind of services from nonprofit organizations are needed and elect a leadership council, he said.

New Beginnings serves as a step up from the camp, but the city has an opportunity to make a meaningful dent in homelessness with $17.9 million it was awarded in federal American Rescue Plan money, Burchfield said. Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville also were awarded a combined $40 million in aid. Benton County was awarded $54 million, and Washington County was awarded $46 million.

Homelessness is a regional issue, Burchfield said.

"We are looking at tens of millions of dollars that are coming into Northwest Arkansas," he said. "It is time to focus on expanding supportive housing to end chronic homelessness and to expand affordable housing to end housing insecurity and short-term homelessness."

A substantial amount of trash was left behind at the Safe Camp site, Williams said. Seven Hills is seeking volunteers for a cleanup effort beginning at 8 a.m. Oct. 30.

To sign up, go to http://bit.ly/safecampcleanup.

Tents stand Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in a former camp at the former Safe Camp south of the 7 Hills Walker Residential Community in Fayetteville.

Remnants of a former camp covers the ground Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the former Safe Camp south of the 7 Hills Walker Residential Community in Fayetteville.

Mike Williams, CEO of 7 Hills, walks through a former camp Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the former Safe Camp south of the 7 Hills Walker Residential Community in Fayetteville.