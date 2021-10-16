Capitol officer accused of obstruction

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. Capitol Police officer has been indicted on obstruction of justice charges after prosecutors say he helped to hide evidence of a rioter's involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The officer, Michael A. Riley, is accused of tipping off someone who participated in the riot by telling them to remove posts from Facebook that had showed the person inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, according to court documents.

Riley, 50, appeared virtually in federal court in Washington and was released with several conditions, including that he surrender any firearms and not travel outside the U.S. without permission from a judge. He was ordered to return to court later this month.

Riley, who responded to a report of a pipe bomb Jan. 6 and has been a Capitol Police officer for about 25 years, had sent the person a message telling them that he was an officer with the police force who "agrees with your political stance," an indictment against him says.

The indictment spells out how Riley sent dozens of messages to the unidentified person, encouraging them to remove incriminating photos and videos and telling them how the FBI was investigating to identify rioters.

Riley's attorney did not immediately respond to a reporter's message seeking comment.

In a statement, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the department learned of the investigation against Riley several weeks ago and placed him on administrative leave when he was arrested Friday. Manger called the indictment a "very serious allegation" and said the department's Office of Professional Responsibility was also opening an internal investigation.

The riot left dozens of police officers bloodied and bruised as the crowd of rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol, quickly overrunning the overwhelmed police force.

One officer was beaten and shocked with a stun gun repeatedly until he had a heart attack; another was foaming at the mouth and screaming for help as rioters crushed him between two doors and bashed him in the head with his own weapon.

More than 600 people face charges in the Jan. 6 attack, in which a mob stormed the Capitol, battled police and tried to stop the certification of the election victory for President Joe Biden.

In the days after the attack, scores of rioters flaunted their participation in social media posts. But then many started realizing it could be used as evidence and began deleting it.

Riley told the rioter that the scene was a "total s * *t show." "I'm glad you got out of there unscathed. We had over 50 officers hurt, some pretty bad," the officer wrote, according to the complaint.

When the rioter said through messaging that he didn't think he'd done anything wrong, Riley responded, according to court papers: "The only thing I can see is if you went into the building and they have proof you will be charged. You could always articulate that you had nowhere to go, but that's for court."

Later in January, after two had discussed their love of fishing, Riley told the man to get off social media.

"They're arresting dozens of people a day," he wrote, according to the posting. "Everyone that was in the building. Engaged in violent acts or destruction of property and they're all being charged federally with felonies."

Riley is the first Capitol police officer to be charged with a crime involving the insurrection.

But several current and former police officers were arrested on riot-related charges, including two Virginia police officers who posed for a photo during the attack. In July, authorities arrested an off-duty Drug Enforcement Administration agent accused of posing for photographs in which he flashed his DEA badge and firearm outside the Capitol during the riot.

Information for this article was contributed by Jacques Billeaud and Michael Kunzelman of The Associated Press.