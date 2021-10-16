Carter runs Wynne past Batesville

BATESVILLE -- Kelvin Carter had 16 carries for 130 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Wynne Yellowjackets over the Batesville Pioneers 31-0 in 5A-East Conference action Friday.

"[Batesville Coach] Dave King does a good job and he is a great football coach," Wynne Coach Van Paschal said. "He has won over 300 games and his teams play hard every time they line up. They scare me to death, but I thought our kids played well tonight."

On the Yellowjackets first drive, quarterback John Watson threw a 26-yard pass to Carl Washington to get the ball to the Batesville 24. After a 12-yard keeper from Watson, Carter ran 8 yards for a touchdown, giving Wynne (6-1, 4-0) a 6-0 lead with 8:26 to go in the first quarter.

Following a Batesville punt, Carter had consecutive rushes for 10, 16 and 17 yards. Watson ran twice and picked up 15 more yards before Carter scored on a 15-yard run with 1:26 to go in the first quarter. Dayshaun Brown blocked the extra point for Batesville (2-5, 2-2) to leave Wynne with a 12-0 advantage.

Trevor Pruitt intercepted a Batesville pass and three plays later, Watson threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Pruitt. The two-point conversion attempt failed giving Wynne an 18-0 lead with 11:07 to go before halftime.

Pruitt scored on a 9-yard run with 43 seconds to go in the first half that was set up by a 42-yard run from Trevor Holmes to put the Yellowjackets up 25-0 at the half.

Watson threw a 24-yard pass to Carl Washington to get to the Batesville 16. Three consecutive rushes from Carter resulted in a 3-yard touchdown run. Brown blocked the extra point again to make it 31-0 with 6:12 remaining.

"We did some old school stuff by taking the wind and it worked to our advantage," Paschal said. "I thought our defense played great."