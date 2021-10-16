Church notes: First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville offers food pantry

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., offers these Bible study opportunities:

• Adult Sunday School: 9-9:55 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall

• Men's Fellowship: 8-9:15 a.m. Monday, Overflow Area

• Women's Bible Study: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level

• Community Life Groups: Various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Join us for a worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m.!

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday morning services at 8:30 (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended). Sunday School and Adult Bible Classes are at 9:45 a.m. You can always visit the church service on the website, www.bvlutheran.com

GriefShare classes are on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the library and will continue weekly until Nov. 30. GriefShare is a support group for anyone that has lost a spouse, relative or friend.

The Men's Bible Class meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 18. The Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27. The Bell Choir meets on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., and the Adult Choir meets on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. The Adult Choir is rehearsing for the Dec. 4 Christmas Concert at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23, and all singers are welcome.

There will be a "Trick & Treat" from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31. This is a "drive-through" event.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon as a drive-through.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., hosts an outdoor vespers service with hymns, scripture and prayer at 6 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 17, in the south parking area. Bring a lawn chair and join us.

Fall faith formation opportunities are on Sundays: Sunday School for adults at 9 a.m., J Street Kids (K-third grades) and Club 456 (fourth-sixth grades) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Youth Group (seventh-12th) from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Masking and distancing are practiced indoors, and children and youth activities are primarily outdoors.

Worship is at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays, with online worship through Facebook and YouTube, and in person worship with masks worn while in the church building.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive-through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., is planning a Christmas program for Sunday morning, Dec. 12. Called "Olde Fashioned Christmas," it is a Christian based story set during the holidays.

The church holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., offers an exercise class every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8 a.m. for stretching and low-impact exercise, using a chair or a mat. For more information, call the church office.

Do you love to knit or crochet? If so, join our Busy Hands group on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the PCBV office lobby. Bring your current project with you.

The church holds services Sundays at 10 a.m. Our new pastor is the Rev. Dr. Judith (Judi) McMillan. Masks are strongly recommended. Childcare is available.

Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Unitarian Universalists of Benton County will learn about and discuss the "5 Smooth Stones" of liberal religion from the Rev. James Luther Adams, 20th century Unitarian minister and theologian, this Sunday, Oct. 17. UUBC meets in Bentonville at the home of Fran Levin. For directions call 640-1546 or email franwl@cox.net.

Information: uubcar.org.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School classes are at 9:30 a.m. for all ages. After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in fellowship hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, GED classes are offered at the church from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and on some Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact the church office.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Chancel Choir rehearsals are at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Crandell Ringers Handbell Choir meets at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

"Thirsty Thursday" begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 21. All women of the church are invited to join the group for a dinner night out at Big Whiskey's Restaurant in Fayetteville

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

