Community Briefs Alliance honors Intriguing Woman

Alliance honors Intriguing Woman

The Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County congratulated Allison J.H. Thompson, the Alliance's president and chief executive officer, on being named a 2021 "Intriguing Woman" by AY Magazine.

A reception was held recently at Nexus Coffee & Creative at Little Rock to honor this year's class of Intriguing Women, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

"Every year, the Intriguing Women section serves as a celebration of all things women," according to the newsletter. "AY Publisher Heather Baker says the list is a compilation of what intriguing women exhibit: brains, brawn, tenacity and tenderness. From physicians to philanthropists and bankers to wildlife experts, this diverse landscape of glass-ceiling-shattering ladies is proof that women can do anything they set their minds to."

Urban renewal board set to meet

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Details: (870) 209-0323.