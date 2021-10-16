Covid hospitalizations fall back below 500 in Arkansas; count of daily new cases plunges

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 on Saturday fell below 500 for the first time since July 9, according to data published by the Arkansas Department of Health.

State officials reported 462 covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals on Saturday, a decrease of 39 from Friday and a drop of 91 from the previous Saturday, Oct. 9. It was the 13th consecutive daily decrease in hospitalizations.

Additionally, 133 hospitalized Arkansans were on ventilators Saturday, a decrease of 38 from Oct. 9 and down 28 from Friday, according to Health Department data. The number of patients in intensive care stood at 227 on Saturday, down 40 from a week earlier.

New and active cases also continue to decline, according to the data. State officials reported 562 cases newly diagnosed as of Saturday, down 325 from the previous Saturday, Oct. 9.

Recoveries outpaced new cases. The Health Department reported 6,779 active, or currently infectious, covid-19 cases on Saturday, down 1,054 from Oct. 9.

The state has recorded 506,573 cases since March 2020. Of those, 491,468 are considered recovered.

The state on Saturday reported three additional covid-19 deaths, raising the death toll since March 2020 to 8,195.

