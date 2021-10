Marriage Licenses

Zachary Douglas, 29, and Susan Burleson, 36, both of Sherwood.

Buddy Servis, 44, and Annette Maxey, 39, both of North Little Rock.

Heath Nelson, 39, and Regina Navarro, 41, both of Little Rock.

William McSwain, 30, and Holly Warg, 31, both of Little Rock.

Brandy Ashford, 37, and Elie Hudson, Jr. 40, both of Little Rock.

Joaquin Montes, 49, and Rebecca Pliego Cballero, 50, both of Little Rock.

Quincy Anderson, 41, of Bryant, and Kendra Hudson, 41, of Little Rock.

James Meredith, 78, and Charlie Jordan, 56, both of Little Rock.

Jarred Morris, 39, and Serena Mills, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Cody Hogan, 31, and Katlyn Drake, 30, both of Little Rock.

Nickhera Craig, 26, and Devoris Lockhart, 38, both of Little Rock.

Paul Smith, 32, and Karah Bogoslavsky, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Alana Givens, 31, and Micah Brown, 35, both of Independence, Mo.

Divorces

FILED

21-3448 Passion Hardman v. Demontrae Hardman.

21-3449 Kayla Brooks v. David Leitnaker.

21-3450 Symone Thompson v. Diante Thompson.

21-3452 Rashell Ebarb v. John Ebarb.

21-3453 Elodia Aguilar v. Salvador Garcia.

21-3454 Jamie Dickerson v. Sonja Dickerson.

21-3455 Gregory Johnson v. Virginia Johnson.

21-3457 Kari Epperson v. Jordan Epperson.

21-3458 Jessica Thompson v. Aurelio Bethea.

21-3459 Brook Munn v. Jesse Munn, III.

21-3460 Allison Nichols v. Evan Nichols.

21-3462 Dana Gonzales v. Ronald Gonzales.

21-3463 Janita Stacker v. Roderick Stacker.

21-3465 Melanie Chapman v. Craig Chapman.

GRANTED

21-1177 Robert Gower v. Jennifer Gower.