EAST POINSETT COUNTY 26, EARLE 20

EAST POINSETT COUNTY -- Thanks in part to a crucial fourth quarter, East Poinsett County (1-6, 1-1 2A-3) got its first win in conference play this season against Earle (4-3, 2-1 2A-3).

Down 20-12 heading into the final quarter, East Poinsett outscored Earle 14-0 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Dennis Gaines scored both of the Warriors' fourth-quarter TDs, first on a 58-yard run and next on 6-yard run.