EDITORIAL: No good deed, etc.

For some, technology is a young person's game. There's always something new coming out of Silicon Valley. Lots of young geniuses are all in a race to the next best idea. An iPhone, say, or Uber. Meanwhile, we still don't know what TikTok is or how to use it. But at least we know how to read the newspaper on our iPad. That has to count for something.

It's one thing to let basic tech skills go by the wayside when you're a private citizen. But over the last few years, some elected officials have displayed an embarrassing lack of knowledge when it comes to tech. These are the folks in charge of making or enforcing policies about tech, and government's approach to it--and they don't know the basics.

The latest display of technological incompetence comes from just to our north. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson held a press conference on Thursday to discuss a major hacking incident. The only problem: There was no hack. According to the story in The Post-Dispatch in St. Louis:

"The Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday on a significant security flaw on a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website. A web application that allowed the public to look up teacher certifications and credentials contained the vulnerability, the newspaper reported. No private information was clearly visible. The teachers' Social Security numbers were present in the publicly visible HTML source code of the pages involved."

If that sounds like a bunch of mumbo-jumbo, here's what it all means: A journalist at St. Louis' fine newspaper of record was looking online at some Web pages. The pages in question are supposed to allow members of the public to see teacher certifications and credentials, a valuable and transparent service for taxpayers.

But when the journalist looked at the code of those web pages (which is publicly available and super-easy to access), they found Social Security numbers for teachers.

But here's where the story gets frustrating. The Post-Dispatch alerted the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education about this flaw. Then the paper went the extra mile and waited until that information was fixed before issuing a report about the Social Security numbers. In other words, it acted responsibily and in the public's interest. The newspaper didn't have to do that. Some newspapers might not have.

How did Missouri's government repay the writers, editors and the publication itself for their good deed? The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education put out statements calling a Post-Dispatch journalist a "hacker." Then on Thursday at his press conference, the governor went further.

"Parson said at a news conference that the Cole County prosecutor and the Missouri State Highway Patrol would investigate the matter. He said the news outlet that uncovered and reported the vulnerability would be held accountable, but didn't mention action against the state officials who maintained a faulty system."

Reporter finds a problem with state government's website. Reporter kindly informs state government about that website flaw. Government threatens reporter. Somebody needs better PR advice.

Getting back to the heart of the issue, elected officials need to spend more time educating themselves on at least a few tech basics. Hitting a key on your keyboard and looking at a website's foundation isn't hacking. It's not even remotely close.

You want to see a real hack? Go read up on those hired hackers in Russia who break into a corporation's digital files and hold them hostage. Remember when that gas pipeline was crippled for days earlier this year? That was a real hack.

Being unable to tell the difference between these two events should make any elected official pause and think about what they really know or what they think they know about technology. All this episode did was show voters some of their elected officials don't know what they're talking about.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch provided a public service by alerting Missouri's government about a faulty website it was responsible for, and the governor threw the journalists under the bus for his administration's own mistakes.

Gov. Parson owes the newspaper an apology for his blistering ignorance. And then he needs to thank the reporter for alerting the state government before someone else swooped in and scooped up those Social Security numbers of teachers who probably can't afford to have their identities stolen.

Good grief.