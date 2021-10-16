El Dorado takes control of Marion

EL DORADO -- El Dorado scored on back-to-back possessions in the first half Friday night to take control of a 36-7 win over Marion in a 6A-East Conference game at Memorial Stadium.

El Dorado (5-2, 3-1) got 277 total yards from senior quarterback Sharmon Rester, who also accounted for four touchdowns. Tailback Shadarious Plummer rushed 11 times for 143 yards.

The Wildcats defense limited Marion (3-4, 2-2) to a pair of first downs in the first half as the hosts led 21-0 at the break.

The teams battled to a scoreless first quarter before Plummer bolted 42 yards for the game's first score on the first play of the second quarter.

The El Dorado defense forced a Marion three and out before Rester ran through the Patriot defense for a 48-yard scoring run and a 14-0 Wildcats advantage.

The Wildcats took over with 2:19 in the second quarter at their own 37-yard line. El Dorado faced fourth-and-3 at the Marion 17 when Rester connected with junior receiver DeAndra Burns, Jr. (four receptions for 74 yards) on a quick slant. Burns broke a pair of tackles and scored with seven seconds remaining.

Marion punted seven times and turned the ball over on downs once in the first half.

El Dorado went back to work with the opening drive of the second half, driving 65 yards in six plays, scoring when Rester connected with a 32-yard TD pass at the 10:15 mark of the third quarter. El Dorado turned a bad snap into a two-point conversion for a 29-0 lead.

The Wildcats enabled the the mercy rule on their next drive when El Dorado covered 87 yards in five plays in 1:49. Rester covered the final 38 yards on a QB keeper. The extra point made it 36-0 El Dorado.

Marion found the scoreboard when sophomore QB Ashton Gray scrambled 4 yards late in the fourth quarter.

Rester completed 8 of 17 passes for 137 yards and 2 TDs and he scrambled seven times for 140 yards.