EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 36, SUBIACO ACADEMY 8

Wesley Wright ran for 259 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries to lead host Episcopal Collegiate (5-2) over Subiaco Academy (6-2).

Jack Harbour added 62 yards on 5 carries, while Stephen Munson had 54 yards on 9 carries, including a touchdown for Episcopal Collegiate.

Porter Herron had 14 tackles, while Quin Clark added 9 more for the Wildcats who led 20-0 at halftime.