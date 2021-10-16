Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Technology's a trap

What a shame an inventor like Steve Jobs had to pass on at such a young age. There is no doubt about his genius, but maybe his technology should have expired with him.

How many people have been injured in wrecks when drivers are using a cell phone or texting? How many distracted pedestrians have walked in front of vehicles? How many conversations have been rudely interrupted by needless calls? Everyone seems connected at all times. Is this healthy?

I currently have little interest in the information superhighway. I can look up things in a book and even talk on a landline. I use snail mail. How much superfluous knowledge do I really need?

Perhaps one day I will enter the webstream, but if I do, I want the iPhone that will be available five years from now. I will skip the 10 expensive models in between.

LLOYD HEDDEN

Benton