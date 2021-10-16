FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 50, ROGERS HERITAGE 28

ROGERS -- Fort Smith Southside used touchdowns on defense and special teams to grab a big first-half lead and cruised to the first win of the season.

Quarterback David Sorg threw three touchdown passes and Luke Wyatt scored three times, including a 100-yard kickoff return as the Mavericks pulled away in the first half.

Southside (1-6, 1-1 7A-West) led only 7-6 in the first quarter, but Wyatt got the big kickoff return to start a 30-0 run by Mavericks to take control to lead 37-7 late in the first half.

Sorg threw touchdown passes of 7 and 57 yards to Wyatt and Kent Carlisle. Amari Tucker added an 8-yard touchdown run and Jackson Delassus contributed a 27-yard field goal.

Dmitri Loyd got the Mavericks going with a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown to grab a 7-0 lead.

Quarterback Carter Hensley ran for a touchdown and threw for two for the War Eagles. He had 4-yard keeper for a score and added an 8-yard scoring strike to Brady Laird with less than a minute left in the half for Heritage (0-7, 0-4) to get within 37-14 at halftime.

Sorg and Wyatt also hooked up for a 71-yard touchdown pass in the second half for a 50-14 Southside lead in the third quarter.