FOUNTAIN LAKE 27, BAUXITE 7

FOUNTAIN LAKE – Steven DeArmon ran 30 times for 179 yards and 1 touchdown as Fountain Lake (4-3, 2-2 4A-7) rolled.

Wesley Campbell scored two touchdowns on quarterback sneaks for the Cobras, who led 20-0 at halftime.

Hunter Ferrell went 16-for-29 passing for 85 yards and 1 touchdown for Bauxite (2-5, 0-4).