Full-court press for recreation

Dear Arbiter of the Arteries: Before the widening project on Interstate 630, there was a basketball court under the overpass where the highway crossed Mississippi Street (or Rodney Parham Road or whatever it is). Almost every time I drove by there I'd see young people enjoying themselves. I think there was access from Kanis Park. The court was torn down during the construction. Now that the construction is complete, the space under the overpass exists again, but has not been turned into a basketball court. I'm sure you know whom to query about this. -- Morton Motorist

Dear Morton: Kanis Park is where many years ago we pulled our IT band, that thingee on the side of the leg, while running like a gazelle down to first base. It hurt for a year. Thanks for the memory.

We also have a memory of asking this question before, and learning the city needs to get a permit from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, which has right-of-way under the overpass.

It seems so simple, no? Get permit. Put up backboards and rims. Drive to the hoop. Score!

Ah, but the process is so much more complicated.

Yes, we know whom to ask. That would be Spencer Watson, the city's marketing and communications guy. He gleaned much information from Parks Director John Eckart.

Eckart said a contract is in place with Cromwell Architects to finalize design, to do hydrological analysis and to bid out the project. A final design must be done, plus due diligence regarding the adjacent creek, before an air-rights permit can be sought from ArDot. Eckart is confident the city will get the air-rights permit.

The city has allocated $645,000 for the project. A timeline for the process is yet to be determined.

In our humble opinion, whenever the design is finalized, the hydrology study is completed, and the dang thing built, there should be a ribbon-cutting, a barbecue and a ceremonial jump ball.

And then a one-on-one, mano-a-mano shootout between Mayor Frank Scott and City Manager Bruce Moore.

Shirts and skins decided by coin flip.

Dear Mahatma: I realize this is not earth-shattering, but it is a tire-shattering experience. Is there a logical explanation for why manhole covers are placed strategically where the right or left tires must pass over them? Could they not be moved a few inches and placed in the center of the lane so they can be easily straddled? -- Bev

Dear Bev: We asked the Little Rock city spokesman, Spencer Watson, about this. He got an explanation from the city's engineering guys. We herewith summarize.

Storm drainage design requires a junction box with surface access whenever two or more pipes come together. The manhole is typically centered over the box so that maintenance workers can get into the box safely with no obstructions.

Sometimes it's possible to locate manhole lids outside a street's wheel tracks. But sometimes not.

