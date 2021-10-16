Getting it straight

This is a photo of the Grammy-winning singer Adele, who announced Wednesday on social media that she is releasing a new album, titled "30," on Nov. 19. An incorrect photo was used with an item about the album in Thursday's editions.
Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
