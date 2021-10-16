Golden Lions trying to keep ship afloat

There's a number of things that can be attributed to the struggles the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has endured this season.

The defense ranks last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in passing yards allowed, the offense hasn't clicked at the same rate it did during the spring and injuries to key players – namely return specialist Tyrin Ralph – have stood out on special teams.

But there's one inconspicuous facet that UAPB Coach Doc Gamble points to that's had an iron hand in everything that's ailed the Golden Lions.

"Just way too many mistakes," he said. "We'll make a mistake and correct it, but then here comes a new mistake. We talked about it during training camp because they just kept showing up. If everybody takes their turn making a mistake in critical situations, then we're going to struggle, and it's going to be an uphill battle.

"Every situation during a game is critical. ... Any given game is determined by four to five plays. You just never know what four to five plays that is."

Those miscues have put UAPB (1-4, 0-3 SWAC) in essentially a must-win situation today in a homecoming matchup with Southern (2-3, 1-1) at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The Golden Lions' quest to return to the SWAC title game took a hit last week in a 35-15 loss at Alabama State when their offense had a tough time finishing off drives for three quarters and the defense struggled with getting stops at critical junctures. That blueprint for disaster has followed UAPB in each of its past four games, all losses, and it's why the Golden Lions find themselves in a hole they desperately need to climb out just to keep their division championship hopes afloat.

"The thing is, our preparation has been really good," Gamble explain. "The problem, though, is that it just hasn't translated on the field each week. We always talk about doing our jobs well and not beating ourselves, but it's been just the opposite at times. And then we've got to do a better job when we've got the ball. That's a must."

UAPB's offense, which ranked fourth in the conference in the spring, is currently seventh. Preseason All-SWAC quarterback Skyler Perry has completed just 16 of 54 passes (30%) for 94 yards and 1 interception with no touchdowns in his past two games, which is significant considering it was his high level of play that helped lead the Golden Lions to the league's championship game in the spring. Backup Xavier Vaughn has come on in relief during that same two-game span and thrown for 271 yards on 10-of-17 (59%) passing, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

"[Skyler] will play better this week," Gamble explained. "We've dropped some balls that we typically wouldn't drop, too, especially early in games. But we've also got to know where to go with the ball and the situation at the time. We've got to have better awareness of that because every play is not a home-run ball.

"We've shown the ability to move the ball. Now, we've got to show that we can get back in the end zone. We were averaging 30 points, but we've had 17 and 15 in our last two. That's not us."

Jaguars' first-year Coach Jason Rollins said his team is also having a few issues, more notably on defense. Texas Southern had 576 yards of offense in its 35-31 victory over the Jaguars last week, and Rollins said his team has to improve if they're going to extend UAPB's losing skid.

Southern has also battled injuries, particularly quarterback and Pine Bluff native Ladarius Skelton.

"Everything is dependent upon his health," Rollins said of his three-year starter, who hasn't played since Sept. 18, against McNeese State.

"He hasn't been healthy since the first game of the season. So how healthy he is will depend on how much he plays and how much he's a part of the game plan going forward."

Glendon McDaniel has picked up the slack in Skelton's absence and has fared well. Gamble said his team will be ready for whomever the Jaguars start under center, but that's not his biggest agitation. He's more worried about his team playing the way he feels they're capable.

"When one guy's off, it throws everything off," Gamble said. "Football is the only sport where you practice more than you play. You've got to get everybody in tune because there's more moving parts at one time than in any other sport so everyone has to be in sync and do their job the way they practice it."

More News Today’s game SOUTHERN AT ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF WHEN 2 p.m. WHERE Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff RECORDS Southern 2-3, 1-1; SWAC UAPB 1-4, 0-3 TELEVISION None RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff INTERNET ESPN-Plus; uapblionsroar.com/live COACHES Southern: Jason Rollins (2-3 in first season at Southern and overall); UAPB: Doc Gamble (5-5 in second season at UAPB and overall) SERIES Southern leads 43-13-2 LAST MEETING UAPB grabbed a 33-30 victory on March 6, in Baton Rouge. NOTEWORTHY The four consecutive losses in the longest such streak for UAPB since it dropped eight games in a row during the 2018 season. … Southern ranks eighth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in total defense (411 ypg) and UAPB is rated ninth (421.6 ypg). … Quarterback Skyler Perry completed 22 of 37 passes for 223 yards, rushed 8 times for 58 yards and accounted for 4 total touchdowns in the Golden Lions’ 33-30 victory over Southern during the spring. … Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis is the active FCS leader in career sacks with 33.