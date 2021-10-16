Green Forest man sentenced for luring teen online

FORT SMITH -- A Green Forest man was sentenced Thursday to 180 months in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release on one count of using social media to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and one count of sex trafficking of children.

The Berryville Police Department was notified in August 2020 that Jason Daniel Vasquez, 22, contacted a 14-year-old girl via Snapchat and met with the girl on different occasions to engage in sexual acts, according to court documents.

Vasquez was arrested by Berryville police after he arrived at a location believing he was there to engage in sexual acts with the girl.

Law enforcement found messages on his phone with another juvenile female after Vasquez's arrest. Vasquez offered in the messages to provide the girl tobacco products in exchange for sex acts.

U.S. District Judge P. K. Holmes III presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.