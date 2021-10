JASPER -- A Harrison woman died Thursday in a collision in Newton County, according to an Arkansas State Police crash report.

Bretta Grusing, 51, died after she crashed while driving north in Jasper on Arkansas 7 in a 2005 Nissan Sentra, according to the report.

Grusing lost control of the car at 5:58 p.m. while driving on a left curve, crossed the center line and hit a 2014 Nissan Armada traveling south, the report said.

Road conditions were wet because of rain, according to the report.