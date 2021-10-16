DEAR READERS: The dishwasher in our homes is an essential kitchen appliance for many of us. We use it daily and fill it with pots, pans, cooking utensils and just about everything we use for the preparation of our food. But it can also be utilized to clean a variety of other items you have around your house.

The following can be placed in the dishwasher for cleaning, but wash them separately from dishes: flip-flops, small plastic toys, brushes and combs (with hair removed), and cotton baseball caps (not old or valuable wool ones). You also can put in sink stoppers, sponges, stove grates and removable shelves from the refrigerator.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband has multiple medical problems and many doctors. My best idea was to make file folders with labels like Heart, Knees, Vision, Hearing, Back/Spine, Skin, Prostate, Medications, etc. On the file folder cover, I staple the doctor's business card. Also, on the cover I write the date of surgery or procedure and a brief note about each office visit. Inside each folder I put all the paperwork, results, notes and referrals. This has been so helpful through the years when we need to find dates and information.

-- Sue Langan, Whittier, Calif.

DEAR READER: Congrats on setting up these files to handle all the medical information. This organized information would be easy to enter on a computer, too.

DEAR READERS: If your face needs a good scrub, grab a box of baking soda. Mix three parts baking soda to one part water. After you wash your face with your normal cleanser, apply the baking soda mixture and lightly scrub. Then rinse, pat dry and put on your normal face cream.

Baking soda is indispensable around the house, and because it's an inexpensive product, it also saves you money. FYI: To clean your fingernails, sprinkle a bit of baking soda on a small nail brush and brush gently.

DEAR READERS: Several of you have written to me about your cats, who love to curl up in just about anything. That includes washers and dryers. Cats like the warmth of the dryer and will sleep on top of it or jump inside. Always check before you turn them on. This is also a reminder that it's a good idea to keep the doors or lids closed.

DEAR READERS: When a large detergent bottle with a spout is empty, you can recycle it to hold birdseed. Clean it well and let it dry. Add birdseed and use it to fill up the bird feeders in your yard.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com