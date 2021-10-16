Happy birthday (Oct. 16): Your cosmic gift is spatial balance, which is the key to creating beauty in many art forms, including the art of good relationships, lovely environments and successful businesses. While gambling isn't advised, a well-researched plan involving a degree of risk will pay off with an influx of resources.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's not too much to ask for a bit of glamour out of life, your experiences, your environment. Although, in all likelihood, today you'll end up creating it some way on your own.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Thoughts don't drive the car. You'll go where your body takes you. So how can you get your body to do the things your mind thinks are a good idea? Seek new techniques for wrangling your inner animal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If every human belief system is fundamentally flawed, then it's a waste of time to look for the one that isn't. Find a good-enough fit, with ideas you can stand behind, and do the most good you possibly can from that place.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): People have a similar relationship with themselves as they do with others. Acceptance is the main work to be done in both cases. If you are having trouble accepting yourself, try accepting someone else — and vice versa.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll go far with your project on this day, when your energy is steady and your focus is consistent. There will also be brief bursts of intense emotion to help you go at your purpose harder and with brilliant results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't have to put your hands on anything to change it now. You can count on things to obey their nature to good effect. Like the moon, you will influence from afar just by making your regular rounds.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): People know you're fair, but right now, you're hoping you won't have to be the judge. You're powerful now, so even your most innocuous opinions could have unintended influence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): If you feel distant from a person, you are less likely to care about whether or not your actions please them. Is it a consolation to you that it's your closeness that makes you care?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll take a look around and realize that this isn't quite what you had planned. On the other hand, some of it is much better. And of much of the rest, it could be said, "This is the good life."

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You've been going at it too fast. Take it down 10 notches in the manner of someone walking onto the scene in that slow-motion effect that always makes people look so cool in the movies.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Whether driving, playing video games or navigating a fun night, you try not to grip the controls too hard, as it would limit your range and lengthen your response time. You'll stay flexible and ready for anything.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Patterns establish themselves. Experience is the best teacher in this regard. Most wouldn't know how to get ahead of it, but you see options that allow you to figure out how you want it to go before it even starts.

SPIRIT MOON

Heading toward Halloween, the haunts come early with the Pisces moon highlighting specters of past experience. The guests may be uninvited, but many bring fond memories. A fine feature of the spiritual world is that it takes up zero physical space and can overlay any circumstance or environment; no furniture moving is necessary.

HALLOWEEN PANTHEON

SUPERHEROES: Halloween gives us a chance to tap into an alter ego. Traditionally, the tap goes into fear and suppression, as in monstrous characters that terrify, characters that allow for silliness and playfulness different from what we’d allow in a typical day, or perhaps a much sexier version of what would usually be appropriate. Or the tap can go in a different direction, embracing more aspirational qualities.

Consider the superhero, the embodiment of a higher-than-human being in every way — stronger, faster, smarter and made of unshakeable moral fiber. With the box-office dominance of Marvel and DC characters, as well as a number of popular superhero-based television series in the zeitgeist, the costume parades are well stocked with X-men, Wonder Women and enough Guardians to keep the galaxy safe for a long while.

One’s choice in superhero can speak volumes about the qualities one might like to grow. Often, a person is unconsciously drawn to a particular character out of a sense of resonance. The hero inside matches up in some way to, say, the resourcefulness of Ironman, the righteous vengeance of the Hulk or the warrior spirit of Wonder Woman. In any case, the superhero costume choice has something to reveal about our hidden talents and potential greatness.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Though he’s a world-renowned bassist, Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers first played the drums, next the trumpet and didn’t start the bass until the age of 17 when his friend asked him to join a band. Flea’s sun and Mercury in harmonious Libra indicate the perfect bandmate. Mars in theatrical Leo gives a showman’s edge, whether he’s playing an arena or acting in a movie.