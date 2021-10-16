HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 43, HOPE 25

HOT SPRINGS -- Lakeside (3-4, 2-2 5A-South) had little trouble disposing of Hope (1-6, 1-2) on homecoming.

Jordan Mills went 20-of-36 passing for 346 yards, and Braylen Russell rushed for 143 yards for Lakeside, which won its second game in a row. Three different players finished with at least 84 yards receiving for the Rams, led by Kyler Wolf with 98. Brock Garner added 91 yards and Chase Cross finished with 84 yards.

Ammorrion Dempsey rushed for 120 yards to lead Hope. KeJuan Booker had 114 yards rushing, while Tyzhan Jones chipped in 141 yards receiving.