HOXIE 46, PIGGOTT 0

HOXIE -- The Hoxie Mustangs (7-0, 4-0 3-3A) used their defense to shut out visiting Piggott (0-7, 0-4).

The Mustangs used a dominant offensive and defensive effort to score 43 first-half points.

Hoxie quarterback Cade Forrester passed for 37 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 109 yards and another score.