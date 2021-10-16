Jonesboro shuts out West Memphis

JONESBORO -- Jonesboro quarterback Rykar Acebo fired five touchdown passes in the first half en route to a 40-0 Hurricane victory over West Memphis Friday night in 6A-East Conference action.

It was a two-man performance for the Hurricane offense in the first half for the Hurricane (5-2, 4-0). While Acebo was lighting up the Blue Devil secondary, teammate Markevious Pickett was crashing through the West Memphis interior.

Pickett rushed for 113 yards in the first half and ended the night with 144 yards.

"It was a night where you had to run the ball some because of the weather," Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman said. "What's noteworthy is it's the first significant action Markevious has had all year. He's been playing really well in the JV games and the plan was to get him in there tonight on a rotation basis but because our first back got injured on the first play we had to keep Markevious in there."

Jonesboro began its night into the teeth of a strong wind and rode Pickett down the field until Acebo fired a 17-yard scoring strike to Kavon Pointer for a 7-0 lead for the hosts.

Acebo, who was 10 of 13 passing for 222 yards, added TD passes of 6, 11, 1 and 87 yards the rest of the half. He utilized three different receivers on the scoring passes and Pointer caught two of them.

Meanwhile, West Memphis (1-6, 0-4) could not move the ball against the stout Hurricane defense. Jonesboro allowed the Blue Devils just 29 yards rushing in the first half.

West Memphis quarterback Bryson Jenkins completed 4 of 9 passes for 95 yards in the first half.