Lincoln County shooting investigated as homicide

Arkansas State Police special agents are investigating a Friday shooting in Gould in Lincoln County that they think was a homicide, according to a news release.

Gould police found the body of Vintrael Allen McKinzie, 36, of Gould in a residence at 206 Jocelyn St. and requested assistance from Arkansas State Police investigators around 8 p.m. Friday, the report states.

State Police agents questioned a suspect late Friday, but no arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

Investigators found evidence of a shooting that may have occurred in the afternoon or early evening Friday, and the body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of death.