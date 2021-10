EIGHT MAN

LITTLE ROCK HALL 34, ROSE BUD 12

Jacorie Foreman-Carter finished with a pair of touchdowns as Little Rock Hall (6-1) zipped past Rose Bud (2-5) at Scott Field.

Foreman-Carter scored on a 21-yard burst and later added a 29-yard touchdown run for the Warriors, who dominated from the outset. Darius Woodus scored on a 30-yard touchdown while Cameron Lytle had 8- and 18-yard scoring runs for Hall.