LIVE UPDATES: No. 17 Arkansas hosts Auburn

1:13, 1Q: Jashaud Stewart made a terrific play on third-and-1, stuffing then slamming the Auburn tailback and forcing a fumble, which Arkansas recovered.

Officials ruled the ball carrier's progress had been stopped and the Tigers kept possession inside their 20 then punted. Replay confirmed the call on the field. Fans were a bit upset.

3:28, 1Q: Arkansas moved the ball well on drive No. 2, primarily with Trelon Smith running the ball. KJ Jefferson also completed a first-down ball to Tyson Morris. But it stalled again, this time near the Tigers' 40.

Jefferson had a chance on third-and-3 to possibly pick up a first down with his feet, but he elected to throw a deep ball to Warren Thompson in the end zone, and it fell incomplete. I believe that is twice now he has done this today.

Arkansas punts and pins Auburn at its 7.

5:38, 1Q: First punt of the game goes to Auburn. Razorbacks respond well defensively and benefit from a Tigers tight end losing his footing after hauling in a short pass on third-and-8.

Nathan Parodi did a nice job selling the punt catch and letting a ball that landed well inside the 10 bound into the end zone. Razorbacks take back over at their 20 when play resumes.

Auburn's lead is 7-3.

7:37, 1Q: A promising first series for the Razorback stalls in Auburn territory and Arkansas settles for a 44-yard field goal by Cam Little. It is a 7-3 lead now.

KJ Jefferson hit 4/5 passes for 19 yards on the drive and also ran for 18 yards on his lone carry. Arkansas pushed the ball to the Tigers' 24, but a first-down run by AJ Green was blown up and Arkansas didn't recover.

12:16, 1Q: Auburn and Bo Nix had no issue moving the ball down the field on their first drive. The Tigers lead 7-0 less than 3 minutes in after a Nix touchdown pass to Ja'Varrius Johnson, who beat Greg Brooks and Myles Slusher.

Nix was 5/5 passing on the drive. Plenty of quick game mixed with forcing Arkansas to defend sideline to sideline.

15:00, 1Q: Auburn won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. The Tigers will begin their first series from the 25 after a touchback from Vito Calvaruso.

•••

Pregame

Biggest news to come out of pregame warmups is Arkansas safety and captain Jalen Catalon is not dressed out. He was walking around the Razorbacks' sideline with a white wrap on his left hand.

I also did not spot defensive lineman Markell Utsey, the transfer from Missouri who has been a mainstay in the starting lineup this season. The first-team defensive line looked to be Eric Gregory, John Ridgeway and Tre Williams.