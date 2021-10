MCCRORY 46, CROSS COUNTY 13

MCCRORY -- The McCrory Jaguars (7-1, 3-0 3-2A) jumped out to an early first-half lead on theur way to defeating Cross County (1-5, 0-2).

The Jaguars scored 46 first-half points while holding the Thunderbirds to a touchdown to cruise to the home victory.

Running back Reid Kennon scored four rushing touchdowns for the Jaguars, who got a dominant defensive effort led by Lathan Briley who had nine tackles and two sacks.

Justin Hatch added three sacks for McCrory.