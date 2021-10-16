McGEHEE 57, RISON 14

McGEHEE -- Jody Easter made an impact on offense and special teams, helping McGehee (7-0, 4-0 3A-6) cruise past Rison (5-2, 3-1).

In the first quarter, Easter got the Owls off to a fast start, scoring touchdowns on a 4-yard run, a 66-yard reception and a 65-yard punt return. He reached the end zone again in the third quarter, that time on another 4-yard run.

Sam Polite threw for a touchdown and ran for another. Ty'Rique Newman scored on a 50-yard fumble return and also had a 55-yard touchdown run.

Rison's Owen Morrison threw touchdown passes to Za'Kyler Walker and Isaac Gray.