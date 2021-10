MELBOURNE 35, RIVERVIEW 0

MELBOURNE -- Trey Wren accounted for three touchdowns to help Melbourne (5-2, 2-1 3A-2) beat Riverview (4-4, 1-3).

Wren finished with 12 carries for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also completed 9 of 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Carter Bray had one touchdown as a runner and one as a receiver.