NAACP branch plans events

Drew County Branch NAACP 6042 announced its October events including a domestic violence awareness session, college financial prep and a virtual gala.

4 p.m. Sunday, Domestic Violence Townhall -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will host a townhall meeting at the Sadie T. Johnson Community Building at Monticello, according to a news release. Speakers and topics include Monticello Chief Jason Akers, Domestic Violence and the Law; Jerome Pace, Recognizing Students of Domestic Violence; Special Sanders, Intimate Partner Violence and Adverse Childhood Experiences; Michael Jones, a bishop, the Church's Response to Domestic Violence; and a special prayer for victims and protection by a pastor, Daryle Daniels. The coordinators invite the community to attend to gain knowledge, hear testimonies, and learn how to deal with domestic violence as a community.

6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 28, College Financial Prep -- The Education and Economic Development committees are hosting a College Financial Prep Night at the Monticello Branch Library. Topics will be completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA,) funding, single parent scholarships. The guest presenters include Christopher Allen, UAM Career Pathways; and Kerron Simpson, president of the Drew County Single Parent Scholarship Fund.

7 p.m. Oct. 29, Freedom Fund Virtual Gala -- The Freedom Fund Committee is hosting their annual fundraising event, the 2021 Freedom Fund Virtual Gala via Zoom and Facebook Live. The guest speaker is Bessie Lancelin, co-interim president and CEO and director of clinical services of the Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare Inc. of Pine Bluff. Honorees will be recognized in these categories: Man and Woman of the Year, Non-Profit Organization of the Year, Essential Workers of the Year, Business Service of the Year, Community Service of the Year, and Educational Service of the Year. The theme is "Fighting Forward in the Race for Justice." The community is asked to make a $30 contribution. Contributions may be made online at www.dcnaacp6042.org/freedomfund or contact Peggy Orr at (870) 224-2416.

The mission of the local branch is to ensure the political, educational and equality of minorities and eliminate race prejudice, according to Clarissa Pace, Drew County Branch NAACP president. The NAACP works to remove all barriers of racial discrimination through democratic processes.

"Locally, our vision is to be bold, involved and equal. This year has been a great year of unity and work in the community to make that happen," Pace said.

The fee is $30 to become a member and interested people may contact membership chair, Lou Lambert, to join the local branch.

Details: NAACP President Clarissa Pace, clpace@sbcglobal.net.