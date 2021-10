NETTLETON 55, GREENE COUNTY TECH 7

JONESBORO -- Cameron Scarlett ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Nettleton (7-0, 4-0 5A-East) remained unbeaten with a victory over Greene County Tech (3-4, 1-3).

Koby Bradley finished with three rushing touchdowns.

The Raiders' defense also had a big night, recording a safety and holding the Eagles to the one score.