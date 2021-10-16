Sections
New plaza slated for UA unveiling

by Jaime Adame | Today at 3:35 a.m.
The National Pan-Hellenic Council Gardens on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus includes raised features on its back row with plaques that note the founding dates of nine historically Black fraternal organizations. The campus gathering spot is set to formally open with a dedication ceremony scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021. (Democrat-Gazette/Jaime Adame)

FAYETTEVILLE -- A new open-air seating and plaza area on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus has been built as a gathering spot for members of historically Black fraternities and sororities.

The $820,000 project officially opens today with a planned dedication ceremony, UA spokesman John Thomas said.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council Garden is on a slope across Stadium Drive from Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Thomas said the site was selected by a group of current and former students, with money for the project coming from the university's reserve funds.

Rock-bench seating with grass between rows forms a rustic, theater-style setting, as the rows slope toward a small plaza area.

The uppermost tier has an outer wall with nine raised features, each installed with a plaque overlay that lists the founding dates of nine fraternal organizations often referred to collectively as the "Divine Nine."

"Not only do we have a space, but it is a space we can be proud of in a prime location," Madison Russell, president of UA's National Pan-Hellenic Council and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, said in a statement.

