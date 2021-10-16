Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Preempted by NFL football. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; comedian Jon Stewart. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Fauci; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press