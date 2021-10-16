NORTH LITTLE ROCK 42, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 7

Torrance Moore carried 20 times for 142 yards and a touchdown to power North Little Rock (6-1, 3-1 7A-Central), which tuned up for next week's showdown against Fort Smith Northside, with a dominant effort against Catholic (0-7, 0-4).

Javonte Harris ran 9 times for 117 yards with 2 touchdowns for the Charging Wildcats, who finished with 473 yards of offense to beat the Rockets for the third time in a row.

"We had some guys nicked up a little bit, but we're excited about being 6-1 right now," North Little Rock Coach Randy Sandefur said. "We've done a lot of good things, but we know that we've got to go back to work and correct some of the mistakes we're making. Mental errors, I think, are kind of holding us back on both sides of the ball.

"But I thought we played a pretty good game."

Jiquori Stewart had 6 catches for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Johnny Lewis finished with 62 yards receiving on 6 receptions with a score for North Little Rock.

Catholic ended with 239 yards of offense.