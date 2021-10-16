Report: North Little Rock student was trying to buy handgun when shot near high school

The North Little Rock High School student shot Thursday across the street from the school was attempting to buy a gun, according to an arrest report for the teenager charged as an adult in the crime.

The victim, who is 16, told a detective that he met with a person to buy a handgun for $200, the report states.

That person was later identified as Christian Howard, 20, who detectives questioned alongside 15-year-old Raymond Hudson, according to the report.

Police have charged Hudson with aggravated robbery, battery and illegal possession of a handgun.

Howard told detectives that he, Hudson and another person went to Paul’s Donuts, across the street from the high school, to get money for a handgun that Howard’s friend “DJ” was selling.

Contradicting what the victim told detectives he paid, Howard said the victim gave him $100 before Hudson pulled out a gun and shot the teen, according to the report.

The victim said that after he turned over the money, Howard looked at Hudson and nodded before Hudson pulled the gun and fired, the report stated. The victim added that he did not get the handgun he tried to buy.

The shooting sent the school into lockdown for about an hour before classes continued, said Gregory Pilewski, North Little Rock School District superintendent, on Thursday. There was no damage to the school’s facilities, he added.

The North Little Rock shooting came two days after someone fired at least 10 shots a few blocks from Little Rock Central High School, hitting the building twice and causing a lockdown that ended in early dismissal of classes as police gathered evidence.

Police do not believe the shooting near Central was targeting the high school or students, and investigators had not identified a suspect as of Friday night.