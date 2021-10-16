FOOTBALL

Cards coach out with covid

Arizona Coach Kliff Kingsbury and two assistants will miss the Cardinals' game Sunday at Cleveland after testing positive for covid-19. Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen also will be sidelined for the NFL's only unbeaten team. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who has head coaching experience in Denver, and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split head coaching responsibilities for Arizona (5-0). Additional offensive duties will be assumed by other members of the offensive coaching staff, the team said Friday.

Eagles send TE to Cards

The Arizona Cardinals acquired tight end Zach Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. The undefeated Cardinals sent cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Eagles for the 30-year-old Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowler. Arizona lost starting tight end Maxx Williams to a season-ending knee injury Sunday against San Francisco. Ertz had four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during Thursday night's 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay. Ertz was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2013 draft. He has 579 receptions for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns in 123 career regular-season games.

Browns' Chubb out for Sunday

Star running back Nick Chubb will miss the Cleveland Browns' game Sunday against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry could return to action. Chubb, who is second in the NFL with 523 yards rushing, did not practice all week because of a calf injury and was ruled out by Coach Kevin Stefanski following the team's workout Friday. Chubb, who signed a three-year contract extension in August, ran for 161 yards last week in a 47-42 road loss to the Chargers. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has scored four touchdowns as part of Cleveland's league-leading rushing attack with Kareem Hunt. Hunt is listed as questionable with wrist and knee injuries.

Seahawks place two on IR

The Seattle Seahawks placed quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Chris Carson on injured reserve Friday, a move that will keep both players out until at least mid-November. Coach Pete Carroll had said earlier in the day that Wilson would be placed on IR and the team was considering a similar move with Carson due to a lingering neck issue. Both players will be unavailable at least until Seattle's game on Nov. 14 against Green Bay.

McCaffrey out vs. Vikings

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss his third consecutive game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings because of a hamstring injury. McCaffrey was held out of practice for a second consecutive day Friday and is listed as out for the game. Coach Matt Rhule said when McCaffrey practiced Wednesday he still felt something wasn't right in the hamstring. Rookie Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 104 yards last week in a loss to Philadelphia, is expected to start, with Royce Freeman getting some work as a backup.

BASEBALL

Cubs hire Hawkins as GM

The Chicago Cubs hired Carter Hawkins as general manager on Friday, dipping into Cleveland's front office in an effort to bolster their own player development system. The 37-year-old Hawkins spent 14 seasons with Cleveland, including the last five as an assistant general manager. He also supervised the team's player development department.

BASKETBALL

Sky too much for Mercury

Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and Chicago used a dominant defensive effort to reach a record rout of the Phoenix Mercury 86-50 on Friday night, moving the Sky one victory away from the franchise's first WNBA title. Chicago will look to close out the best of five series on Sunday. The Sky dominated on both ends, holding Brittney Griner to just four first half points on 1 of 8 shooting after she scored 29 in the Mercury's overtime win on Wednesday. Griner finished with 16 points. Copper set the tone early for the Sky with seven points in the first quarter. She finished a three-point play to put Chicago up 20-11 at the end of the first quarter.

GOLF

Mitchell holds 5-shot advantage

Rory McIlroy was trying to illustrate how deep the talent pool is on the PGA Tour by sharing a story about how impressed he was with Keith Mitchell the first time they played together. Mitchell is providing McIlroy and everyone else with plenty of more fodder through two rounds of the CJ Cup at Summit. One day after matching his career low with a 62, Mitchell followed that with an 8-under 64 on Friday to build a five-shot shot lead going into the weekend at The Summit Club in Las Vegas. Jordan Spieth had eight birdies and an eagle to counter a few soft bogeys for a 65 and was tied for second along with Harry Higgs (67) and Seonghyeon Kim (63), one of eight South Korean players who will be in the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour qualifying next week.

Parel leads at SAS

Scott Parel shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' SAS Championship. The 56-year-old Parel birdied Nos. 5-7 and added four more on the back nine on Nos. 10, 12, 13 and 16 at Prestonwood Country Club. He won the last of his three senior titles in February 2020. Monday qualifier Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand and Robert Karlsson of Sweden were a stroke back. Jaidee birdied his final four holes. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) is tied for sixth after turning in a 4-under 68. Glen Day (Little Rock) and Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) are both at 1-under 71.

Rahm misses cut

Jon Rahm's woes back in Spain worsened when he failed to make the cut at the Andalucia Masters in Sotogrande on Friday. The top-ranked Rahm shot 3-over 74 through the second round, finishing with a share of 99th place and 14 strokes off the lead of Romain Langasque. That was actually an improvement on his first round. On Thursday, Rahm matched his worst round as a professional with a 7-over 78, leaving him 11 shots behind overnight leader Julien Guerrier. Rahm said he needs to take a break and may not play for one month until the World Tour Championship in Dubai. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles (14-over 156) also missed the cut.

TENNIS

Upsets at Indian Wells

Taylor Fritz beat No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Friday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., in front of a hometown crowd, scoring the biggest win of his young career. Fritz rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the third set by winning four of five games -- when Zverev held two match points -- to force the tiebreaker. He raced to a 6-1 lead and won it on his third match point when Zverev's forehand landed beyond the baseline. Fritz's semifinal opponent today is 29th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili, who outlasted No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. The other semi features No. 21 Cameron Norrie against No. 23 Grigor Dimitrov, who earlier knocked out top-seeded Daniil Medvedev in three sets.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)