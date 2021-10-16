OPINION | WALLY HALL: Hogs had the offense but lacked the points

FAYETTEVILLE — The most important statistic in football, the only one that really counts, is the score on the scoreboard. For the second week in a row, the Arkansas Razorbacks found themselves statistically better except on the scoreboard.

This time the opponent was Auburn. The Tigers recovered a fumble in the end zone to regain the lead on their way to a 38-23 win.

It was Arkansas’ first loss at home this season and leaves the Hogs 4-3 overall and 1-3 in SEC play.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix had the game's final big score when he ran 23 yards untouched for a touchdown with 2:30 to play.

Nix looked like a Heisman Trophy candidate against the Razorbacks, completing 21 of 26 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns.

He also rushed five times for 42 yards and, of course, the final touchdown.

Arkansas would finish with more total yards, more first downs and more third-down conversions, but fewer points.

The Razorbacks will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff next Saturday in Little Rock. It will be the first meeting of the football teams.