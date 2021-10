OSCEOLA -- It was a big night for Osceola (5-1, 4-0 3A-3), as the Seminoles shut out Harrisburg (2-5, 1-3).

The Seminoles scored in each quarter, and Don Taven Littleton and Travelle Anderson carried the load for them, combing to score five touchdowns.

All of Osceola's touchdowns came on plays of 20-plus yards.

Littleton finished with 6 completions for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Anderson had 202 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on 11 carries.