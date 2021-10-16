100 years ago

Oct. 16, 1921

• Although the Arkansas Penitentiary Commission at a recent meeting adopted resolutions to appoint a superintendent of the state penitentiary system early in 1922, a check-up of available funds in the commission offices yesterday showed that there is not sufficient money in the salary appropriation to pay for such an employee until the beginning of the fiscal year of 1922, which will be July 1, 1922. The penitentiary bill of the last Legislature provided for a superintendent at a salary of $3,000 a year. In the interests of economy, the commissioners decided to do the administrative work themselves and no superintendent was appointed.

50 years ago

Oct. 16, 1971

• Two men from North Little Rock are awaiting sentence in federal District Court after pleading guilty to a charge of illegal interstate transportation of more than $5,000 worth of stolen gold coins. Bobby Joe Harrington, 27, and Kenneith Aaron McCahren, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday as jury was gathering in the courtroom for their trial. Judge John W. Oliver ordered a pre-sentence investigation. The jury also dismissed a grand jury indictment in the same case against a third defendant, Oren Ray Hays, 42. Paul A. White assistant U.S. attorney, said another indictment against Hays would be sought.

25 years ago

Oct. 16, 1996

• The Civil War Round Table of Arkansas has awarded Jerry Russell of Little Rock the Gen. Patrick R. Cleburne Award, a replica of a Confederate officer's sword, for outstanding contributions to the state's Civil War history. Russell, a political consultant, is founder and national chairman of Civil War Round Table Associates and helped establish 12 Civil War Round Tables in Arkansas. He also originated the National Congress of Civil War Round Tables in 1975. The award came at the 1996 Congress of Civil War Round Tables in Jackson, Miss. The first award, presented two years ago, was to Ed Bearss, chief historian emeritus of the National Park Service. Cleburne was one of seven Confederate generals from Helena. Cleburne was killed at the Battle of Franklin in 1864.

10 years ago

Oct. 16, 2011

• The top executive of the state's largest retirement system estimates that legislative actions this year will save an average of $38 million a year (about $1 billion over the next 30 years). An actuary for the Legislature figures the savings the first year will be only $10.2 million. But they're not disagreeing. "It is like one person being focused on miles per gallon of a vehicle and another being focused upon the miles that can be traveled on a full tank," said George Hopkins of Little Rock, executive director of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System. "If one person says the vehicle they drive can get 30 miles per gallon, and another says their vehicle can go 600 miles on a tank of gas with a 20-gallon tank, neither is incorrect."