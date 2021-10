OZARK 47, MENA 8

OZARK – Landon Wright rushed for 116 yards on 15 carries and scored 3 touchdowns in a 39-point rout for Ozark (4-2, 3-0 4A-4).

Wright also had a passing touchdown for the Hillbillies, who avenged last season's close loss to Mena (5-3, 3-1). Eli Masingale finished with 118 yards on 15 carries with 2 touchdowns, and Britton Gage added 49 yards rushing with a score for Ozark.