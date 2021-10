PARIS 42, ATKINS 6

PARIS -- Duke Walker rushed 13 times for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns for Paris (7-0, 4-0 3A-4), which piled up 427 yards of total offense to beat Atkins (4-3, 2-2) and remain unbeaten.

Chase Watts completed 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards and threw single touchdown passes to three different receivers. Watts also added a rushing score.

Nate Henderson finished with a team-high 10 tackles for Paris.