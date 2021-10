PERRYVILLE 58, MAYFLOWER 14

PERRYVILLE -- Perryville (6-1, 4-0 3A-4) cruised to a win against Mayflower (0-7, 0-4 3A-4) to keep the Eagles winless.

The Mustangs scored 40 first-half points en route to the win.

Perryville's Tyler Givens finished the night with 5 total touchdowns and was 25-of-31 passing. Gatlin Peoples also had 106 yards on 8 carries and a touchdown for the Mustangs.