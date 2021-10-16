PREP FOOTBALL: Blocked punt keys Charleston blowout victory

HACKETT -- One special teams play at the end of the first half changed the momentum for Charleston.

A blocked punt turned into a touchdown and the Tigers then pulled away in the second half for a 56-22 3A-1 victory Friday night at Mills Field.

The win gives Charleston (7-0, 4-0) control of the 3A-1 conference race as it is now two games ahead of everyone with just three weeks left in the regular season.

"We knew Hackett was good and we had to fight our butt off, especially in the first half," Tiger Coach Ricky May said. "We knew they were capable of hitting the big play. For the most part, we did a good job of keeping them in front of us on defense. We told the kids that they are gong to hit a couple of big plays, we just need to eliminate as many of those as we can."

Trailing 15-8 and stuck inside its own 15, Hackett was forced to punt, but a high snap led to the punt being blocked and Charleston recovered at the Hornet 6.

Three plays later, Brevyn Ketter scored from the 1 with 1 minute, 2 seconds left the first half to increase the Tiger advantage to 22-8.

"Our special teams coach [Tyler Reese] does a great job and told me during the week we had a chance to block one," May said. "We felt like the ball down there was a good opportunity to take a shot. It really paid off."

Charleston then dominated the second half, scoring on five of its six second-half possessions. Only a lost fumble inside the Hornet 13 in the third quarter kept it from being six consecutive possessions.

The Tigers finished with over 400 yards of offense, including 295 yards on the ground. Three players had over 80 yards rushing for Charleston -- quarterback Brandon Scott (87 yards, 2 touchdowns), Brevyn Ketter (86 yards, 3 TDs) and Reese Merechka (81 yards, one TD).

"Coach [Ryan] Meyers and Coach [Matt] Stewart made some adjustments in our blocking scheme and we were able to open up some big plays," May said.

Bryton Ketter opened the Tiger scoring in the second half with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Scott. Brevyn Ketter also added an 11-yard run to give Charleston a 37-16 lead after three quarters.

In the first quarter, Scott scrambled out of the pocket on third-and-8, broke free at the line of scrimmage and raced 26 yards for the touchdown to cap a 9-play, 54-yard drive for a 7-0 lead with 5:46 left.

On its next possession, Charleston took advantage of good field position for a 45-yard touchdown drive. Brevyn Ketter scored on a 4-yard handoff, then ran in the two-point conversion for a 15-0 Tiger lead with 2:46 left in the opening period.

Hackett, did answer with a score in the second quarter. Facing fourth and 5 at the Tiger 44, Ethan Slavens hit a wide-open Peyton Hester for a 44-yard touchdown pass with 7:58 left in the first half. Slavens then hit Hester again for the two-point conversion to get the Hornets to within 15-8.

Slavens finished with 123 yards passing and a touchdown in the first half. Cole Ketchum came in to quarterback the Hornets in the second half and had 103 yards and a touchdown. Hester finished with 7 receptions for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns.