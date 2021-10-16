PREP FOOTBALL: Conway edges Fort Smith Northside

FORT SMITH -- Conway won the game of inches on Friday night.

The Wampus Cats stopped a fourth-down run inches short of a first down and Donovyn Omolo scored from inside the 1 with 22 seconds left to power Conway to a 23-21 win over Fort Smith Northside at Mayo-Thompson Stadium in a seesaw battle of top-ranked 7A-Central stalwarts.

Conway (6-1, 4-0) stopped Northside on a fourth and 1 with 2:17 left at Conway's 19 that would have clinched the win for the Grizzlies (5-2, 2-2).

"We keep growing on defense," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "They're playing really hard. They understand what they're doing. It comes down to three or four plays in a 7A-Central game. You just have to hope you make them."

Conway celebrated the stop after the measurement, and then needed 11 plays to go the distance with Omolo capping the game-winning drive.

"You make that and the game's over," Northside Coach Mike Falleur said. "You kneel two times and the game's over. We didn't make it, and then we didn't make a stop."

The game pitted the No. 2 Wampus Cats and a high-powered offense against the No. 9 Grizzlies and a one-two ground punch.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » nwaonline.com/1016fsnorth/]

"We told our kids, we knew coming in it's two of the best teams in the state," Falleur said. "I truly believe that. It was going to come down to making a play, one or two here or there. We had a chance to close it out on fourth and whatever it was, and didn't make it. They made the plays and went down and scored."

Omolo, a left-handed sophomore, completed his last four passes on the drive, including a 20-yard pass to West Boudreaux for a first down to Northside's 41 and a 17-yard pass to Kendall McClain to Northside's 17. Running back Boogie Carr then carried three straight times before Omolo sneaked across with a surge to complete the hard-fought game.

"It was, I really enjoyed it," Fimple said. "I thought the kids played hard. Anytime you can go into the 7A-Central and get a road victory, it had to be great for the fans. It was great for us to watch as coaches."

Conway, leading 17-14, also got a fourth-down stop earlier in the fourth quarter at the 14 that was even closer than the later one.

Northside got the ball back three plays later on Pum Savoy's interception and return to Conway's 23. On the next play, Sundquist Church scored around the left side with 5:12 left. Saul Rodriguez booted Northside up, 21-17.

Northside then held Conway to three plays and a punt, and took six plays to drive to Conway's 19 before the decisive stop by Conway's defense.

Conway took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter to snap Northside's eight-quarter shutout streak on Jayllen Chambers' 1-yard run.

Northside took advantage of an interception by Zavion Zeffer and his return to Conway's 10. After a penalty, Ty Massey scored on a 5-yard run to knot the game at 7-7.

Northside went up 14-7 on Church's 1-0 yard scoring run with 3:30 left in the first half, and Conway answered with a four-play drive. Manny Smith, who left the game with an injury in the fourth quarter, took a screen 51 yards on first down, and three plays later, Omolo scored on a 1-yard run to send the game into halftime at 14-14.

Conway broke the tie with a 29-yard field goal by Adrian Mejia two plays into the fourth quarter.

Carr led Conway with 93 yards on the ground and also caught seven passes for 52 yards. Omolo threw for 123 yards.

Church and Massey each ran for 123 yards for the Grizzlies, Massey on 27 carries and Church on 23.

Ty Massey of Fort Smith Northside (top) is taken down by Conway’s Quadrell Wilson during Friday night’s game in Fort Smith. (Special to the NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Fort Smith Northside quarterback Walker Catsavis (6), right, gets by Conway's Ashton Waller (6) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Conway quarterback Quadrell Wilson (3) looks to pass against Fort Smith Northside on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Fort Smith Northside's fans cheer after a first quarter touchdown against Conway on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Conway's Nick Deboard (70) carries a sledgehammer as the team takes the field against Fort Smith Northside on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Fort Smith Northside's Grizzly Cubs run onto the field ahead of the Grizzles prior to Northside's game against Conway on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Mayo-Thompson Stadium in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)