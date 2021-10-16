PREP FOOTBALL: Shiloh Christian cruises past Gentry

GENTRY -- Shiloh Christian (6-1, 4-0) handed 4A-1 Conference foe Gentry (6-1, 3-1) its first loss of the season, pulling away 48-20 on a muddy Friday night at Pioneer Stadium.

The victory stretched the Saints' league win streak to 26 games, dating back to 2017, rolling up 459 yards of offense and forcing three Pioneer turnovers.

Junior quarterback Eli Wisdom accounted for five of the Saints' seven touchdowns, completing three touchdown passes in the second half. Wisdom ran for 128 yards and two scores, while completing 11 of 16 for 242 yards with 3 touchdown passes.

"I'm classified as a dual-threat because I'm not one dimensional," Wisdom said of his performance. "I love running the football, but I also love to throw it. I think I showed tonight that I can put the ball in the right spot through the air, but all credit is due to the guys running routes."

His connection with senior receiver Cooper Hutchinson was on display in the third quarter. On the third Saints' play, Wisdom found Hutchinson in stride 43 yards for a score.

"It's so nice to have Eli throwing me the ball," Hutchinson said. "In the middle of my route I was like 'Oh my goodness, that's a laser coming right to me' so all I had to do was let it go right in my chest. The rest was history."

The next Shiloh Christian possession, the duo linked up again for a 21-yard stride into the end zone.

"I trust my coaches to put us in the best situation possible," Hutchinson said. "If I'm not getting the ball, I know it's for a good reason, and then if I am, I'm going to try and make something happen."

The game was a sloppy back-and-forth affair early. Both teams traded blows after the Saints and Pioneers turned the ball within six minutes of each other.

Wisdom gave Shiloh Christian a 14-7 lead after taking a snap up the middle, blazing past defenders 93 yards for a touchdown. The Pioneers responded with a 9-play, 68-yard drive capped by a Zach Gunneman 5-yard run for a score. The point-after kick was missed, keeping the Saints' advantage by a point.

That was the closest Gentry would get. Shiloh Christian scored 34 unanswered points behind a balanced run/pass attack.

Saints Coach Jeff Conaway commended his team's ability to control the last four minutes of the first half and the way they came out firing again after the break.

"We're a great in-the-middle-eight-minutes team," Conaway said. "If you go back and look at the last four minutes of the second quarter and the first four of the third, a lot of games are won and lost there. We got two big stops, and two big scores which is a 28-point swing if you will. It might only be 15 on the scoreboard but it was also 14 we prevented them from getting."

After 53 yards passing in the first half, the Saints exercised Wisdom's arm in the final two quarters.

"Last week we rushed for over 500 yards, so we knew this week we wanted to throw it around some," Conaway said. "The conditions weren't great for throwing and catching, but I felt like our guys really battled through that. They ran good routes and created some separation, and we have a quarterback who was able to put the ball in an accurate spot for them to catch it.

"We really wanted to make tonight about us getting better at the pass game."

For Gentry, quarterback Chris Bell went 11-of-18 passing for 143 yards and a score. He also threw two interceptions. William Pyburn carried much of the Pioneers' running duties going for 93 yards on 24 touches with one touchdown.