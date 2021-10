PRESCOTT 52, GENOA CENTRAL 13

TEXARKANA -- Prescott (7-0, 4-0 5-3A) scored at least one touchdown in every quarter to secure a road victory over Genoa Central (2-5, 0-4).

The Curley Wolves used a balanced rushing and passing attack for 28 first-half points to build a lead that was never surpassed.

Prescott's Jaylen Hopson ran for three touchdowns in the first half, including two 50-yard scores.