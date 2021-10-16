Pulaski Academy thumps Maumelle

There are no secrets to the Pulaski Academy Bruins' non-stop game plan.

Moments after PA completed its 42-14 victory over the Maumelle Hornets at Hornet Stadium in Maumelle on Friday night, Maumelle Coach Kirk Horton summed up PA's winning approach.

"PA just plays hard every play," Horton said. "They beat you because of the plays you take off because they don't take any off."

First-year PA Coach Anthony Lucas said he has merely kept in place the pattern established by former coach Kevin Kelley.

"I know the foundation that's been laid here at Pulaski Academy when Coach Kelley was here," Lucas said. "I am so happy that when I stepped in as head coach the kids continued to buy into it. They didn't want to change anything."

Kelley is now head coach at Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C.

Maumelle attempted to keep the ball away from PA early and use as much of the clock as possible, but once PA (6-1, 3-0 5A-Central) established control behind senior quarterback Charlie Fiser, it maintained it until victory was assured.

PA scored first on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Fiser to junior receiver Jaylin McKinney with 20 seconds left in the first quarter.

McKinney led PA's receivers with 7 catches for 128 yards and 1 touchdown.

"He is very skilled," Lucas said.

Fiser completed 22 of 30 passes for 431 yards and 4 touchdowns.

A 12-yard touchdown pass from Fiser to sophomore John Mark Charette put PA's lead at 14-0 with 10:07 left in the second quarter.

Fiser's 5-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Charlie Barker gave PA a 22-0 lead midway through the second quarter, but Maumelle (3-5, 2-2) responded with a 65-yard drive on 11 plays, the final a 1-yard sneak by Pierce to cut PA's lead to 22-7.

With 1:43 left before halftime, Fiser's 6-yard touchdown pass to Charette gave PA a 28-7 lead.

Third-quarter touchdown runs of 15 yards by sophomore Kenny Jordan and 1 yard by Fiser increased PA's lead to 42-7.

Lucas seemed pleased most by Fiser's touchdown run.

"I've been telling Charlie on those sprint outs, 'Run the ball if it's there,' '' Lucas said. "He can run the ball. When he carried it in, I said, 'Thank you, Charlie, for finally scoring a touchdown.' ''

Maumelle completed the scoring with a 62-yard touchdown run by senior running back Jessie Knight.

Knight rushed for 127 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.

"[Knight] is a pretty good player," Horton said. "He's a heck of a safety for us, and he plays hard. He's got a motor. We depend on him a lot."

Lucas said he was impressed.

"He's good," he said. "He is very athletic."