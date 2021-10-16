RIVERCREST 42, HIGHLAND 28

HARDY -- Mike Sharp completed 24 of 35 passes for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns as Rivercrest (5-1, 4-0 4A-3) defeated Highland (2-5, 0-4).

Sharp threw touchdown passes to Brandyn Brownlee, Clay Burks and Michael Rainer. Rainer finished with 119 receiving yards.

The Colts' Tray Jones ran for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On defense, Wyatt Lancaster recorded 20 tackles.

Highland's Warren Burton had 79 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also scored on an 81-yard kickoff return in the second quarter.